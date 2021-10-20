Last night, ELLE Magazine held their annual Women in Hollywood event, honoring the leading ladies of the industry. Celebrity attendees and honorees such as Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, and more came out to the epic event celebrating each other in style. One of the night’s stunning red carpet looks came from singer Ciara who appeared in a captivating white gown for the magazine’s party.
Ciara wore a Monot Spring/Summer 2022 RTW gown, styled by Kollin Carter. Her dress was quite the stunner as it appeared with a high slit, halter neckline, and open-back detail which made for a sexy-meets-elegant feel. Not to mention, her dress also featured a floor-length neck scarf for a classic touch.
The Monot dress was paired with Bulgari jewelry and Femme white lace-up sandals.
Thoughts?
Photos: Gérson Lopes / Getty Images