Adele was on the scene at last night’s Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers game, joined by her beau Rich Paul. For her first appearance since dropping her latest single “Easy On Me”, Adele gave us a stylish brown look featuring Louis Vuitton pieces.
Adele wore a brown belted wrap leather top and matching trousers coordinating with Louis Vuitton accents. She wore the label’s $5,350 raw monogram wool coat, which she draped across her shoulders. She also sported a pair of the brand’s $810 “Cherie” pumps and carried the $2,480 LV Wynwood handbag.
Photos: Getty Images