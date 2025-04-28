Beyonce Promotes the ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour in a Brown Louis Vuitton Monogram Bikini with Matching Chaps

Giddy up ya’ll because today marks the first day of Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour in Los Angeles, and it’s bound to leave fans saying “Yee-Haw!”

After a successful Renaissance tour earning 579 Million dollars at the box office, the queen returns to the stage to perform at 32 stadium shows across 9 cities in the US and Europe.

Fans can expect Beyonce to show up and show out in some of the hottest looks consisting of cowboy hats, daisy dukes and leather chaps. With the help of her wonderful stylist Shiona Turini, she’s been giving us a glimpse all year long since releasing Cowboy Carter back in March 2024.

In a recent promo image, Bey was captured serving Louis Vuitton realness in a brown LV Monogram bikini that she paired with matching chaps that had fringe down the sides. Of course she had her cowboy hat and cowboy belt on as if she was getting ready to saddle up.

Not only does Beyonce come with extraordinary vocals when she hits the stage, but she also brings stunning visuals to collectively bring her vision alive. She’s undoubtedly one of the best artist of our time so we know she’s sensitive about her shhhh .

One thing for sure is we can’t wait to see Beyonce in all her glory, setting the crowd ablaze during her “Cowboy Carter” tour, and we’ll be sure to report on all her fabulous ensembles.

To purchase tickets to the Cowboy Carter tour, click here!

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction @the.webcloud