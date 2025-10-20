Brandy & Monica Kick Off “The Boy is Mine” Tour in Black and White Jagne and Louis Vuitton Looks

Brandy and Monica kicked off their “The Boy is Mine“ tour on Thursday in Cincinnati with a series of fabulous looks including black and white Jagne and Louis Vuitton ensembles that set the tone of the evening.

Both R&B singers who have been known to set the stage ablaze, looked fashionably chic while offering a modern take on the traditional pantsuit. From Monica’s sheer Jagne top and black tie, to her cropped jacket and white belted corset, it’s not a surprise that the “Still Standing” singer who’s known for being a fashionista, was a sight to behold.

Her counterpart, the legendary Brandy was just as fly in a back and white Louis Vuitton checkered coat that was exquisite. Perhaps some would say that she looked like a “Angel in Disguise” with her hair laid to perfection, and her glam softly done to show how she hasn’t aged one bit.

Celebrity stylist Kollin Carter who formerly apprenticed under Law Roach, and has in many ways turned Cardi B into a fashion Icon, was the mastermind behind Monica and Brandy opening look.

On our Instagram page, our fashion bombers and bombshells couldn’t get enough of how amazing they both looked.

@Aundrealovestyle wrote,” The budget is budgeting!!! I’m here for the production!!!🙌🏾👏🏾🔥.” @kaftankultureglobal also shared, “I thank god that they waited for the stars to be properly aligned for this tour…Egos checked-talked on full display!!! BRAVA LADIES!!!BRAVA!!!”

It great to see Monica and Brandy come together after all these years to monetize on one of the most successful R&B singles of all time. They’re showing us that It doesn’t have to be about competing with one another but instead championing each other. With that said, It’s great to see both of them confidently stand in their OWN light.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction