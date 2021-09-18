While on a trip to the French fashion capital, Christina Milian delivered an ultra-chic look that was definitely Paris-approved. The actress stopped to show off her sophisticated ensemble including a white ruffled top and polka dot skinny pants.
Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Jacqueline Belted Pants paired with a white long sleeve ruffled blouse with an embellished houndstooth bow-tie. She rounded off the look with a pair of classic black loafers and subtle hoop earrings. For her hairstyle, she went with long straight hair.
The Jacqueline Belted Pants aren’t your typical trousers. Perfect for formal settings like work, the pants appear in a stylish polka dot pattern with a skinny leg and belt to form the ultimate fashion-forward trousers.
Thoughts? Shop the pants here.