Sergio Hudson is giving women a reason to get dressed again with the debut of his latest collection at New York Fashion Week. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to witness the designer’s new glamorous looks that oozed of vibrant colors, luxurious fabrics, and eye-catching prints.

Taking place at Spring Studios, the home of NYFW shows, many notable figures filled the shiny gold space to view Sergio Hudson‘s latest and greatest collection. The guest list included Saweetie, Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers, Angela Rye, Bresha Webb, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Shelia E, and more.

Left to right: Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, Bresha Webb, Sergio Hudson, Patine Milller, and Claire Sulmers

For the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, designer Sergio Hudson continued with his signature monochromatic aesthetic to capture the glamour we’ve been longing for. Looks presented themselves on the runway following specific and evident color schemes of red, purple, blue, yellow, black, and white along with a print-focused set of ensembles. We even spy a red version of Michelle Obama’s now-famous 2021 Inauguration Day outfit as designed by Sergio Hudson!

Leather, fur, glitter, and velvet were amongst the alluring trims and luxe fabrics that accompanied the collection’s classic looks.

Sergio Hudson found inspiration in many areas including the continent of Africa. A bold abstract black and white print appears on a trench coat with a unitard to match. Continuing the use of the spirited print, it can also be seen on a midi dress and knee high boots which are rounded off by a fierce black fur jacket.

The designer also named women as a major influence for the Fall/Winter line, ultimately aiming to supply commanding women with stylish looks that exude the ultimate level of confidence.

In fact, the designer even referenced an image of the late actress Diahann Carroll where she wears a white look featuring a turtleneck sweater, trousers, and slingback pumps while lounging on a sofa. Taking cues from the actress’s noteworthy style, the collection’s white looks embody the essence of Carroll and timeless American fashion.

Additionally, the label collaborated with footwear brand Brother Vellies for shoes to match the singular-hue looks. Footwear included pumps, ankle boots, and knee high boots adorned with intricate embellishments such as ribbons, laces, and crystals.

Get into more moments from the show below:

Sergio Hudson

Holly Robinson and Angela Rye

Shelia E and Sergio Hudson

Left to right: Bresha Webb, Saweetie, and Claire Sulmers

Holly Robinson

Sergio Hudson and Veronica Webb

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Shelia E

Bethann Hardison and Sergio Hudson

You can now shop the Sergio Hudson FW21 collection for pre-sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. You can also view other pieces on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Photos: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Manny Carabel / RNA Photo / Rashawn Austin