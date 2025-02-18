Sergio Hudson Reimagines American Sportswear for his Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

Sergio Hudson is revolutionizing the fashion industry with his ground-breaking designs, and he is reshaping American sportswear one design at a time.

The South Carolina native, who quickly gained popularity for his standout pieces, debuted his Fall/Winter ’25 collection at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City and what a sight to behold.

Hudson, who launched his brand over a decade ago, continues to develop and expand his designs season after season. In addition to his signature tailored suiting that has become synonymous with his brand, Sergio introduced new textures and fabrications on the runway showing him to be a chameleon.

We saw a surplus of tweed and structured suiting, but we also saw some of the most opulent Mongolian furs, and suede trench coats, that exuded glamour and luxury.

Hudson showcased a variety of rich jewel tone palettes consisting of burgundy, hunter green and electric blue for the perfect fashion statement. He showed his ability to master a chic monochromatic look from head-to-toe.

In addition to all the fabulous garments, for shoe candy, Sergio collaborated with Stuart Weitzman to design a custom capsule collection featuring stiletto boots, booties, and pumps.

The craftsmanship of his Fall/Winter ’25 line was spot-on, and seamless, and it was great to see Hudson introduce chunky knit sweaters for the first time, which have proven to be a timeless staple.

Just as remarkable as the womenswear line, was Sergio’s menswear collection which he presented for a second consecutive season during NYFW. From a cognac leather trench to the most luxurious grey fur coat, and a chocolate velvet suit, his menswear collection was well executed.

Hudson continues to surpass our expectations with his distinct creativity, originality and attention to detail. His designs are innovative and over-the-top , showing his commitment to the craft. If anyone has shown us that they can bring a concept to reality, it’s undoubtedly Sergio Hudson.

Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers with Sergio Hudson

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo credit: KesslerStudio



