Show Review: Sergio Hudson Marks 10 Years with a Sculpted, Operatic Fall/Winter 2026 Collection at the New York Public Library

Sergio Hudson presented his Fall/Winter 2026 collection at the New York Public Library, celebrating ten years in business with a focused exploration of tailored stretch suiting, American sportswear, and sculpted silhouettes. The anniversary show drew inspiration from the grandeur of legendary Black opera singers such as Leontyne Price and the commanding stage presence of Aretha Franklin, channeling that sense of drama into a collection defined by heightened femininity and precision.

Texture anchored the lineup. Mohair, cashmere, suede, embossed croc, and snakeskin-embossed leather elevated classic tailoring, while silk charmeuse evening skirts, jewel-embellished bustiers, and black column gowns finished with cascading tulle introduced softness and movement.

Hudson’s signature structure remained intact, but the materials added depth and dimension.

This season signaled an evolution. Sculptural floral appliqués, plunging décolletage, and sharply tailored, figure-sculpting trousers demonstrated a refined approach to proportion and fabrication. Unexpected color pairings—mustard with teal, electric blue sequins offset by vivid pink—brought contrast and clarity while reinforcing the confidence of the collection.

A decade in, Hudson continues to refine his aesthetic while expanding its visual language. The Fall/Winter 2026 offering reflected both discipline and growth, underscoring his commitment to structure, glamour, and longevity.

Photo Credit: Kessler Studio