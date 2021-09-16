Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Cynthia Rowley Spring 2022 runway show which took place at Manhattan’s Wagner Park complete with a stunning view of Lady Liberty, or the Statue of Liberty. With such an important historical landmark in sight, the designer delivered a collection that captured elements of freedom and femininity.

For the Spring 2022, Cynthia Rowley created pieces that are truly ready to wear, covering several categories of fashion from sportswear to casual dressing. Following the common theme of Spring 2022 collections, the label offers promising styles in lively hues and prints on billowing silhouettes. Feathers and jeweled embellishments lead as the ultra-chic trims of choice, further adding to sheer beauty of the collection.

Designer Cynthia Rowley found inspiration in Y2K style and fashion, nodding to the iconic era through the use of prints such as butterflies, bedazzling, matching two-piece sets, and an overall energetic color palette. The collection also makes a point to include a hint of sexy with body-hugging mini dresses and long sleeve printed rompers, which also oozed of the early 2000s influence.

Additionally, there were oversized, puffy pieces that tackled the growing-popularity surrounding alp-inspired, snow fashions.

Flowy, fluffed and flared essentially sums up Cynthia Rowley’s Spring 2022 collection!

At the show, we spied figures such as our EIC Claire Sulmers, fashion socialite Olivia Palermo, music artist Asia Monet, and more.

Get into more looks from the Spring 2022 collection below:

Photos: Madison Voelkel / BFA.com