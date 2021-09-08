Ah, fashion week is officially back! Kicking off the notable weeklong fashion festivities, Christian Siriano filled up New York City’s Gotham Hall with everything we missed when it came to New York Fashion Week and its runway shows. Figures like rapper Lil Kim, actress Katie Holmes, and actress Alicia Silverstone were among the list of celebrities and industry professionals on the scene, surrounding the blue-carpeted runway to witness the designer’s latest collection for Spring 2022.

For the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, designer Christian Siriano looked to his Italian roots for inspiration, specifically referencing the style of the women in his life.

On the collection’s inspiration, Siriano shares: “In a time when so many of us need an escape from the world, fashion is a great place to explore. For this collection I went back to a simpler time and looked to my past. I was inspired by the Italian women in my life. The old photographs of my grandmother in the 60’s and 70’s on holiday in Positano wearing her apricot orange dress inspired an Italian coastal collection filled with color and joy. I wanted it to feel powerful and strong but also romantic like any true Italian woman.“

Singer Marina, previously known as Marina and the Diamonds, took to a raised platform in the designer’s orange blazer dress adorned with vibrant multicolor fringes to supply the sounds for the evening. As her mesmerizing vocals resonated throughout the venue, the collection’s looks began to flow out in the same manner.

Voluminous, dramatic silhouettes sashayed the runway in a Spring/Summer-approved color palette including neon green, tangerine, sunflower yellow, and off white. The designer also incorporated many intricately chic fabrics and trims such as tulle, fringe, and lots of lace. Ultimately, the latest from Christian Siriano transported fans to Italy and its fashion with ultra-feminine evening gowns and tailored garments matched with a joyous color scheme.

The grand finale, or the final look, was comprised of Christian Siriano’s upcoming collaboration with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. Models strutted in a line together down the runway in assorted jeans from the collaboration paired with black cropped blazers or denim jacket tops, unveiling the joint project to the world.

Serving as the ultimate kick-off to NYFW, Christian Siriano set the tone for what’s to come with not only fashion week but for the future. Through the use of lively colors and nostalgic designs cues, Siriano gives us an explorative Spring 2022 collection that fosters a modern classic yet hopeful feel.

Explore more highlights from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2022 show below:

Lil Kim

Christine Quinn

Alicia Silverstone

Aquaria

Coco Rocha

Kristen Chenoweth

Leah McSweeney

Alok Vaid-Menon

Kim Petras

Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers

Christian Siriano with Katie Holmes

Busy Phillips, Kristen Chenoweth, and Alicia Silverstone

Christian Siriano and Marina

Christian Siriano and Lil Kim

Photos: Getty / Leandro Justen Caleb / Kevin Tachman