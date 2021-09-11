Blac Chyna and her daughter Dream Kardashian were spied spending some quality time together, delivering a cozy mommy-daughter style moment! The two caught some sun rays wearing a white fuzzy set by Fashion Nova.

Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $79.99 Living In It Cozy 3 Piece Pant Set in ivory. While Blac Chyna and Dream ditched the set’s cardigan, they did rock the ensemble’s tank and wide leg pants. The model-socialite accessorized the look with a Fendi headscarf and white platform sneakers. She also went with wavy-curly hair for her hairdo.

Dream Kardashian wore the $64.99 Mini Living In It Cozy 3 Piece Pant Set from Fashion Nova’s kids line. She also sported a pair of adorable pink sneakers for a pop of color with her ivory look.

Both the women’s and kids‘ Living In It Cozy 3 Piece Pant Set includes a cropped tank, wide leg pants, and pocketed longline cardigan in a soft-to-touch fuzzy material. Not to mention, it also comes in mocha and black for other color options.

