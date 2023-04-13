Ahead of his time and an undeniable trailblazer in the fashion industry, French designer Jean Paul Gaultier has created longevity with his brand through iconic and reemerging designs.

How could anyone forget his infamous Autumn/Winter 1995 show where Jean Paul Gaultier first introduced his legendary dotted print that was inspired by Op-Art designer Victor Vasarely. Perhaps no one could have ever imagined that after almost two decades, the dotted print would still be highly sought-after.

From celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, to Real Housewives Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams, Jean Paul Gaultier archived dotted print designs have been spotted on some of our favorite celebs.

Most recently, Porsha Williams-Guobadia was spotted in a two-piece Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble while vacationing in Costa Rico with her husband Simon. Let’s just say that based on her killer abs, it looks like Porsha has had no days off from the gym. To say she looked ‘snatched’ would be quite the understatement.

Along with Porsha, her former Real Housewife of Atlanta co-star Nene Leakes slayed in a Jean Paul Gaultier spicy catsuit while on a date with her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh back in February. It’s great to see the RHOA alumni smiling and having found new love again following the death of her husband, Greg Leakes last year.

Singer Tamar Braxton also looked fierce while performing at a Basketball game in the same exact catsuit. Contrary to heels, she opted for a sporty-chic looks with sneakers. Congratulations are also in order to Tamar Braxton who recently got engaged to her Peacock ‘Queens Court’ dating finalist, JR Robinson.

Lest not forget Chloe Bailey who wore the hip hugging catsuit to the GQ Men of the Year party last November. This Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit was so flattering on 24 year old singers hourglass shape and we are rooting for Chloe Bailey who recently released her solo album “In Pieces” this month.

Contrary to the ladies above, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B chose to wear the body-con dress version of JPG dotted print. Taking a look back, while visiting the actual Jean Paul Gaultier fashion house and going on a date with her then husband Kanye West in February 2020, Kim Kardashian looked like a vibe in her form fitting JPG dress.

So much so that the media mogul put KFC back on the map while being photographed dining with West at the fast-food restaurant chain.

Cardi B is one celeb in particular who has never shied away from JPG apparel whether performing on stage or attending a press event. Prior to more celebs catching onto the trend, Kollin Carter styled Cardi B in a JPG dotted dress with strapped open-toe heels while attending a photocall in LA for the film, “Hustlers.”

On another occasion, we spotted Cardi B performing at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey for the Hot 97 Summer Jam and you can clearly see that she was confidently in her Jean Paul Gaultier element.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea also decided to partake in the JPG trend, rocking a two piece long sleeve and legging ensemble. We loved the high pony tale that gave that much more sass, and her clear heels made the achieved print look even more futuristic and modern.

It’s evident to see that this Jean Paul Gaultier dotted print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and we know it’s only a matter of time before we see more of our favorite celebrities taking part in this everlasting trend.

Leave us a comment letting us know which Jean Paul Gaultier dotted style you would sport. Whether its the catsuit, body-con dress or two piece ensembles, we want to know your thoughts.