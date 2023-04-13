Who doesn’t love an exquisite gold platform and between Nicki Minaj and Angela White aka Blac Chyna, we can’t get over the Balmain ‘Ava’ braided metallic platform that we’ve recently caught both celebs rocking.

The platform which retails for $2,950 and originated in Italy, has embossed detailing with an open toe chunky ankle strap back zipper to ease the leather sole.

We first spotted the Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj in the ultra chic Balmain sandals while shooting her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video shoot which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

Taking a resort approach, Nicki wore a black cutout swimsuit and a floral Kimono, accessorizing with Gold statement bangles that made her look all the merrier. Stay tune for Nicki Minaj upcoming collaboration with Kim Petras on a single entitled, “Alone” on the 21st of this month.

Nicki’s stunt double Blac Chyna chose to take a different direction while sporting the same Gold Balmain platforms. For her appearance on Fox News, the model and actress slayed in a peach House of CB body-con midi dress.

Blac Chyna who is currently focused on rebranding herself, recently revealed that she has a Doctorate Degree in Theology from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College which she proved through a certificate she posted on social media.

We’re here for the positive transformation that she’s undertaking however some people have argued that it could potentially be a PR stunt and that if she’s seriously considering a new start with being called Angela White that she should fully drop her alter ego name, Blac Chyna.

Both Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna looked Bomb in the Gold Balmain sandal but Who Wore It Better?

