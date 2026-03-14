Who Wore It Better? Angela Simmons vs DreamDoll in a Yankees Hat Corset Top by Haus of Debonair Designz

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Angela Simmons recently teased her new single with Jadakiss and Ruff Ryders wearing a Yankees hat corset top by Haus of Debonair Designz that was previously seen on DreamDoll in the music video for “You Know My Body.”

Who Wore It Better Angela Simmons Vs DreamDoll In A Yankees Hat Corset Top By Haus Of Debonair Designz Final 22

Inspired by Duality Junkie, the inventive design transforms two upside-down fitted New York Yankees caps into sculptural bra cups, blending sportswear references with corsetry.

DreamDoll first wore the top in her music video, styled by Demi Dorsey with distressed jeans and Manolo Blahnik boots. The styling leaned into a streetwear aesthetic, pairing the novelty piece with relaxed denim and tall boots.

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Angela Simmons later stepped out in the same design while teasing her collaboration with Jadakiss and Ruff Ryders, styling the corset with a denim mini skirt and Prada lace-up boots for a different take on the look.

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Both interpretations highlight the unconventional design and its mix of sports culture and fashion experimentation.

Inventive! Hot! Or Hmm..? And who wore it better?

Photo Credit: Kevin Allen Digital / IG Reproduction

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