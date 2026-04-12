Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ted Sarandos, and Nicole Avant Gather in Montecito for Netflix Party with Meghan in Olive Green Heidi Merrick Gale Dress

Meghan Markle stepped out in an olive green gown by Heidi Merrick at an intimate private gathering for Netflix in Montecito, California.

The sleeveless Gale dress, originally priced at $715 and now sold out, featured a fluid silhouette with soft pleating and a relaxed, tiered hem that moved effortlessly. She kept her beauty look minimal, wearing her hair down in a sleek, center-parted style that complemented the understated elegance of the ensemble.

She was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, along with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant, who hosted the event at their home. The evening brought together notable figures across entertainment and media, reflecting the couple’s continued presence within influential circles.

The look leaned into refined simplicity, with clean lines and muted tones offering a polished yet approachable aesthetic suitable for a private setting.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Netflix