On the Scene at the Netflix “Roommates” Premiere: Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, and Their Daughters in ABL Studio, Tom Ford, Self-Portrait, and House of CB

The premiere of Netflix’s “Roommates” brought out a multi-generational cast and guest list, with Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler arriving alongside their daughters in coordinated red carpet style moments.

Bella Murphy, who appears in the film, posed with her father Eddie Murphy in a black silk dress by ABL Studio featuring floral embroidery and fringe detailing.

The halter-style silhouette and textured finish delivered a clean yet dimensional look on the carpet.

Chris Rock attended with his daughter Zahra Rock, who wore a black silk georgette gown by Tom Ford.

The strapless design featured a cut-out bodice and high slit, offering a structured silhouette with fluid movement.

Adam Sandler arrived with wife Jackie Sandler and daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Sadie, who stars in the film, wore an off-shoulder black midi dress by Self-Portrait with ruffled detailing and lace trim, creating a soft, romantic effect.

Sunny Sandler complemented in a red satin maxi dress by House of CB, designed with hand-beaded embellishments and a flowing hemline.

Also in attendance was Jaya Harper, daughter of Laura Dern, who appears in the film, along with additional family members including Jackie Sandler and Sunny Sandler, who came out in support of Sadie’s starring role.

From embroidered silk by ABL Studio to Tom Ford’s structured cut-outs, Self-Portrait’s lace-trimmed midi, and House of CB’s embellished satin, the red carpet showcased a range of eveningwear anchored in classic black and bold red tones.

📸: Getty