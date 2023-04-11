Taraji P. Henson is, as her Instagram puts it, OUTSIDE!!! While in New York City doing press for her non-profit organization, the Boris L. Henson Foundation ––named after her father and serves to normalize and improve access to mental health services within the Black community–– Henson stepped out in an outsized cozy look by Marc Jacobs.
Wearing Look 10 from Marc Jacob Fall 2023, the actress slash philanthropist hit the streets and stage in a gray fuzzy dress outfitted with an equally fuzzy sweater-look belt. Styled by Jason Rembert, he finished her look with sky-high purple platform boots.
Runway styling was kept throughout the look as she accented the chunky dress and boot with leather gloves.