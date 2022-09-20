On three separate occasions, Ayesha Curry, Kylie Jenner and Keyshia Kaior each wore the ultra flirtatious $750 pink ruffle dress by Alexander Wang. Who wore it best? You may remember the first time the dress was spotted on Kylie Jenner back in July during the shooting of her last Kylie Cosmetics promoting matte lips.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Since then, Ayesha Curry was also spotted in the same cutout, smocked mini at the end of July with Stephan Curry as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in the South of France! Ayesha paired the look with a black and pink embroidered Prada bag while her husband Steph carried a Prada bag of his own and wore denim Frame outfit.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Keyshia Kaior was the third celebrity sighting flaunting the increasingly popular Alexander Wang design. This month, she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, and fans are taking the dress in speculating that it may be a baby girl this time around given the pronounced pink hue! Get the look below!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Get the look: $695 Alexander Wang Ruffled Cutout Smocked Mini Dress

Would you splurge?

Main Images: IG/Reproduction