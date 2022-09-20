At the tender age of just fifteen years old, Zaya Wade has landed a fresh ad with jewelry mammoth Tiffany & Co., an impressive feat for the teenage LGBTQ+ activist and eldest daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade! As one of the youngest to do it, the teen took to Instagram to unveil a series of four flawless photos captioned “dreams become reality ✨”, taken as part of the Tiffany Lock campaign.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

The styling team did a number on her look! With fresh yet age appropriate wardrobe, hair and makeup, Zaya wore a fitted short-sleeved black top and the brand’s $6,800 lock bracelet wrapped delicately around her wrist. You could say she was destined to be a model with her poised posture, perfect posing and glowing skin framed by her wispy half-up, half-down hairstyle – a whole new look of its own and departure from her habitual TWA. Get the look below!

Get the look: $6,800 Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold

What say you? Would you splurge?



Main Image: IG/Reproduction