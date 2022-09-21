It’s reported that Rihanna is back in the studio these days, which is why the Fenty Beauty CEO has been sighted all over Los Angeles over the past weekend! Ever wonder what the Bad Gal herself wears when she hits the sound booth? Get into it below!

For her first session on September 16th, Riri headed to the studio with A$AP Rocky not far behind wearing baggy Balenciaga jeans and a sold out Supreme x Mitchell and Ness sports jersey along with a $2,600 Balenciaga denim Le Cagole purse, Balenciaga shades, and Ancuta Sarca x Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps!

Photo: Stan Potts

Get the look: $490 Balenciaga Soft Oval Sunglasses

Get the look: $2,600 Balenciaga Le Cagole Denim Shoulder Bag

Get the look: $1,150 Balenciaga Pull-Up Pants

Similar look: $731 Ancuta Sarca x Nike Mustang stripy-knit mules

The following day, Rihanna pulled out the same Balenciaga bag, this time styled with black Savage x Fenty Xssential Rolled Cuff Joggers, $1,360 Balenciaga Dynasty Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses and $215 Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Sneakers for a cozier vibe.

Get the look: $1,360 Balenciaga Dynasty Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses

Get the look: $215 Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Sneakers

Get the look: $75 Savage x Fenty Xssential Rolled Cuff Joggers in Black

And because you asked for it, briefly before making her way to LA, Riri was seen wearing an edgy black on black look that had fans swooning. Insta user @kelly_devain said, “Hi! Love the page, don’t know if I missed it but can we get the deets on this outfit particularly the heels? 🖤🖤”

The outfit consisted of a $3,150 Balenciaga cropped tuxedo blazer, a sold out Ann Demeulemeester leather skirt, a Rosamosario bustier and $1,095 YSL Chica pumps. Keep scrolling to shop the look!

Get the look: $3,150 Balenciaga Oversized Raw Hem Crop Wool & Mohair Tuxedo Blazer

Get the look: $1,095 YSL Chica Slingback Pumps

Get the look: $546 Rosamosario Lace-Up Satin Bustier Top

Would you splurge?

Main Images: Stan Potts, Backgrid