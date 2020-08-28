Bomb Product of the Day: Tom Ford Denim Padlock Pumps and Sandals

The new must have heels for Fall? Tom Ford’s classic Padlock Pumps and Sandals, cast in delectable denim.

The haute heels come with a gold spiked heel, and gold accents.

While we have seen them all over social media, we haven’t seen them available for sale anywhere!! They don’t appear to be on sale at Saks or Neiman Marcus, or on TomFord.com. Your best bet would be to visit your local Tom Ford store, and be prepared to spend at least $1,190 to get a pair today.

Would you splurge?

