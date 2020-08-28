Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Brandy from Baton Rouge, Jayria from Detroit or Carima from Maryland

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature that showcases the personal style and flair of fashion bomb readers. Three days out of the week we choose women from all over the world to highlight and now we want to hear from you.

Opening the week is Brandy from Baton Rouge. Brandy writes, “My style is classy, timeless and chic. I love putting pieces together and focusing on the details. I want to inspire others through my style to proudly wear what they want and to not be afraid of coming into their own unique style.”

Next was Jayria from Detroit. She writes, “My style is sometime classy and chic, other times it’s casual and sporty. I’m the girl who will show up to a picnic in a long sheer dress or the movies theater in heels. I believe dress codes are obsolete and should only be used as a personal tool to display ones style, mood or creativity.”

Closing the week, Carima from Maryland. Carima writes, “My style is influenced by a multitude of things. I like to dress according to however I feel, and which ever designer is inspiring me at the time. I love to feel sexy, yet polished so I loveee to wear blazers. I love blazers because they can be dressed up to look classy or turned into a cute flirty dress. I am also heavily influenced by retro designs. I like to look timeless but still fresh and modern. My style is a reflection of me and I always feel confident in whatever I choose to wear!

