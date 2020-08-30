“Black Panther” Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43 after 4 Year Battle With Colon Cancer

On the evening of Friday, August 28th, we were informed that actor and producer Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman is best known for his numerous leading roles in box-office films. He has appeared as T’Challa in Black Panther, “Stormin'” Norman Earl Holloway in Da 5 Bloods, Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

Chadwick Boseman in Versace

In 2016, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer and pushed through all the work and filming even as it reached staged IV. In a press statement posted on his page, it read, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Twitter: @BlackPanther

Boseman passed on Friday in his home with his family who thanks everyone for their love, prayers and condolences.

Chadwick Boseman will be greatly missed and we extend our condolences to his family. We will forever appreciate the legacy he has left in film and the hearts of his fans.