Bomb Accessories: Pink Cushy Sandals by Ego Shoes
Cushion-like padded straps has been a recent Bomb Accessories shoe trend. The likes of Gianvito Rossi, Bottega Veneta and even ASOS have kicked off the latest designs including flat sandals and heels.
Love the look but on the hunt for a steal? Look no further than British based Ego Shoes. Their new and aptly named ‘Cushy’ heel features a padded-knot style front strap, towering chunky heel and finished off with ultra-thin wrap around ankle ties for added stability.
Available in 4 colors including a vivid pink, cool pale blue, timeless nude and an elegant black on EgoShoes.com. The best part? They are currently in the sale at just $33 (originally $89).
Hot! or Hmm…?