Nicco Annan Stuns in Living Color Wearing Dolce and Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021 Multicolor Suit for the 2021 Spirit Awards

The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards went down last night and Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for all the fashion and style for evening. P-Valley star Nicco Annan, who is best known for his role as Uncle Clifford on the show, was spotted striking a pose in a multicolor tailored suit that was fresh off the runway.

Nicco Annan wore a Dolce and Gabbana multicolor patchwork suit and yellow chunky sneakers to the 2021 Spirit Awards, styled by Icon Billingsley. The entire look including the suit and sneakers is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The suit includes a double-breasted jacket and straight leg trousers both donning a patchwork multicolor design in suede-like fabric. The look is completed with a popping yellow pair of chunky sneakers.

He accessorized the look with jewelry from Berna Peci and Shedean Jewelz. His makeup was done by Cherish Brooke Hill and featured accenting artsy multicolor paint strokes across his face showing that the rising actor is truly living in color.

Photo: @kellybalch