Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mel B from Missouri

Happy Friday Bombshells! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is @Melboombastic from Missouri.

Mel B says, “Many years ago I wore an outfit to an event and there were two of us in the room with the exact same outfit on. That was a turning point. I pair pieces that define my confident personality. I mix old with new, high-end with low-end and I love to use accessories.”

She continued by saying, “My OOTD is dependent upon how I feel when I step in my closet. I never walk in a room and worry if someone else will look like me. Being different is my greatest inspiration!“

We can’t have a Who Wore it Better war during an event, it’s important to make your look unique, we agree! What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

