Black Is King Dancers Wear Red Blue and Grey Floor Length Velvet DuRag Capes by Evita Loca and Mixed Animal Print Outfits While Performing

Beyonce’s visual album Black Is King premiered on Disney Plus and the cultural fashion displayed throughout are looks for the fashion history books! Even the dancers pranced in lavish attire during their time on the big screen.

During the “Mood 4 Eva” video, the female security team rocked out along side Beyonce in head-to-toe animal print attire. These looks were put together by wardrobe stylist Zerina Akers and Brookelyn Styles.

Prints include zebra, giraffe, cheetah and leopard. Zerina went on to say, “the art of mixing animal print is not easy” even though it was flawlessly executed.

Members of the stylish African collective DeLaSape also appeared during the film wearing suits by Henry Couture Paris, and $75 floor length velvet durag capes by by Evita Loca. Each member rocked a different color, either red, blue or grey and they were styled by Beoncia Dunn.

These looks are hot don’t you think?

