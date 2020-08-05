Fashion Bombshell of the Week: LaeTania from California

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Laetania from California. Her style is very alluring and sophisticated, check her out below.

LaeTania is the owner and CEO of Richardson Insurance Agency and is representing the “over 45 crew”. She is a “Desert Storm vet, Globe Trotter and fashion lover. She also appeared on season 2 of Bravo’s RHOA.

Images by Kwality Photos

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.