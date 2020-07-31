All the Fashion Credits from Beyonce’s Visual Album Black is King: Beyonce in Ashi Studio Black Feathers, Green 5:31 Jerome, Sparkly Alessandra Rich and More!

Beyonce premiered her visual album titled Black Is King on Disney Plus and as usual, its all the rave! The looks, styled by Zerina Akers, are vibrant, exhilarating and nothing short of what’s expected of Queen Bey!

Check them out below:

Beyonce sings beautifully in a yellow off the shoulder Balmain top from their Spring 2020 collection.

She also reclines in a custom tweed Balmain ensemble.

This stunning black feathered piece was created by Mr. Ashi of Ashi Studio. It took him 70 hours to create this memorable look. Ashi stated the exotic feathers were placed one by one on the bodice.

Bey’s style team tapped Venny Etienne of Levenity for this yellow floral jacket and bodysuit.

Beyonce posed with Ghanaian star Shatta Wale in a custom 5:31Jerome hand beaded Nigerian lace and silk trench/jumper hybrid paired with black razor sharp sunglasses. Shatta Wale is wearing Project 96.

This dramatic colorful dress is by Mary Katrantzou from her Fall 2019 collection.

Burberry created two looks for the Queen, including a cow printed jacket with matching undergarments and a red black and white graffiti jumpsuit with matching jacket.

Another custom look created for Bey is a black tulle dress by Timothy White.

Alejandro was tapped to create a blue off the shoulder gown with a fabulously long train, high slit, and exaggerated puffy sleeves. The style team paired the gown with a Marta Jakubowski x Jo Miller large brimmed hat.

Beyonce shimmered wearing a 5,850 Crystal Net dress paired with Crystal Cascade earrings by Alessandra Rich.

Another dazzling creation was a multicolored, vertical stripped, custom crystal dress by Vrettos Vrettakos. Boots by Tsakiris Mallas and a Laurel Dewitt custom rope neck piece completed the look.

Laurel Dewitt also created the neck and hip pieces worn in a scene with Beyonce dancing while covered in green and black body paint. HOT!

Beyonce poses on a leopard print car in a Valentino Haute Couture leopard print gloved jumpsuit designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It was paired with A-Morir‘s over sized square framed hand adorned blacked plated crystal chain “Pebbles” glasses.

Beyonce was stunning in a headpiece and architectural dress by Alon Livne.

Her tulle jacket and bodysuit are also by Alon Livne.

Beyonce posed next to Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland in a pink, red, black and white floral print dress by ERDEM, which is look 37 from the AW 17 collection.

Another floral print item worn was a yellow and blue custom made jacket by Levenity

Both Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy wore popular Mugler multicolored dresses.

This all white look is a Deviant La Vie x Alani Taylor x Timeekah Murphy dress paired with $360 Lena sunglasses by A-morir.

The gleaming colorful Crystal Crochet Poncho, hair piece and earrings are from Area.

The beautiful low cut “off white” custom Wendy Nichol gown flowed gracefully during a beach front scene.

Beyonce stuns in a pink Fall 2019 dress by Molly Goddard paired with pink crystal earrings also by A-Morir.

This denim look with over exaggerated bell bottom pants is by Michaela Stark.

Duckie Confetti also worked with Beyonce designing the “Mood 4 Eva Money Print Pajamas worn during the premiere. Bomb!

She performed “Brown Skin Girl” wearing Tongoro’s BIRIMA houndstooth printed gown dress.

Tongoro Studio also created this custom look:

British Designer Melissa Simon Hartman was the creative mind behind this black tulle gown, adorned with a belt and headpiece:

Beyonce and her dancers threw up the Roc Sign in Solace London swimsuits and A Morir Sunglasses:

Whew! Is that enough style for you?

See a few more looks from Black is King (Beyonce in Loza Maleombho, Alon Livne, and more) here and here.

There’s more to come, but in the meantime, which look is your favorite so far?

Images: Beyonce.com/Disney Plus/Vogue

