Beyonce Wears Black and White Printed Loza Maleombho Look + Marine Serre, Mugler and more for Black is King Film

Beyonce’s Black is King film is set to air on Disney + on July 31st! Of course stills and clips have been leaking, building up anticipation!

Styled by Zerina Akera, Mrs. Carter rocks looks by Ivoirian-American designer Loza Maleombho (who is included in our 2nd 100 Black Designers List), Marine Serre (who we wrote about here), Alon Livne, and more.

Beyonce in Loza Maleombho

Marine Serre

Alon Livne

It looks like the movie will be visually stunning! From the clips, it appears to be a long music video for Beyonce’s epically good but oft overlooked album, The Gift.

What do you think? Will you be tuning in?