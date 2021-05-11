Blac Chyna Strikes a Pose in Fashion Nova Orange Cargo Short Set

Blac Chyna was recently spotted striking some poses in a popping orange look. For her look, she went with an orange button shirt and short set from Fashion Nova. Let’s get into the details:

Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Colorful Dream Cargo Set in orange. The set includes a collared short sleeve button-up tie-front shirt along with a pair of high-waisted cargo shorts complete with two large front pockets. Not to mention, it appears in a striking bright orange color that makes it perfect for the approaching summer season.

Blac Chyna accessorized the look with orange drop earrings, a stack of icy necklaces and a pair of pink snakeskin double-strap heeled mules. She also went with loose deep waves for her hairstyle of choice.

Additionally, this set caters to all of our Bombshells as sizing ranges up to 3X!

Thoughts on this look? Shop it here!