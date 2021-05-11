Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Chelsea from Pennsylvania
The votes are in, with over 60% of votes, the winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Chelsea from Pennsylvania, check her out below.
Chelsea is a style blogger, boutique owner and student. Her style is fierce, fun and energetic. Usually paired with shades, her pieces prove to be interchangeable. Items and can be easily mixed and matched to create different looks.
Chelsea goes on for a chance to be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented @thefabysawards. What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?