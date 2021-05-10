Porsha Williams Celebrates Mother’s Day With Family and Friends Wearing Sai Sankoh Red and Blue Tile Print Dress From Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

On Mother’s Day, Porsha Williams had what she described as a “wonderful day” with family and friends! She celebrated with at-home festivities rocking a stylish ensemble fresh off the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Let’s dive into the details of her look:

Porsha Williams with Dennis McKinley and daughter Pilar

Porsha Williams wore Sai Sankoh’s $195 Red and Blue Tiel Morgana Print Shirt Dress! Relatively new to the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, this shirt dress serves as another stunning piece from our immensely popular designer Sai Sankoh. It comes in satin fabric complete with a belt and buttons for closure. Like much of Sai Sankoh’s pieces, it can be worn as a cover-up during a beach day or as an actual outfit for occasions and events. The choice is yours!

The shirt dress is also available in another print known as Jezebel Blue and Black Cheetah Print.

Porsha allowed the dress do the talking, opting for subtle black flat thong sandals along with bone straight hair.

Absolutely in love with this dress? Make it yours by adding it to your cart here!