Wendy Williams Celebrates Her Madame Tussaud Wax Figure Wearing Christopher John Rogers Rainbow Maxi Ribbed Dress

Wendy Williams and her son @topfloor_kev celebrated her Madame Tussauds wax figure, with Wendy Williams wearing a $875 Christopher John Rogers rainbow maxi ribbed dress, styled by @willie_thethird.

Christopher John Rogers is a Brooklyn based black designer and recipient of 2020’s CFDA award for womenswear designer of the year.

His pieces this season reflect his exuberant aesthetic, and boast a color palette of rainbow hues.

Get Wendy’s dress here.

This wax figure is one of the best I’ve ever seen! What do you think?

Congrats, Wendy!

Images: Wendy Williams Instagram/ Saks

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

