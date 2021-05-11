Wendy Williams Celebrates Her Madame Tussaud Wax Figure Wearing Christopher John Rogers Rainbow Maxi Ribbed Dress
Wendy Williams and her son @topfloor_kev celebrated her Madame Tussauds wax figure, with Wendy Williams wearing a $875 Christopher John Rogers rainbow maxi ribbed dress, styled by @willie_thethird.
Christopher John Rogers is a Brooklyn based black designer and recipient of 2020’s CFDA award for womenswear designer of the year.
His pieces this season reflect his exuberant aesthetic, and boast a color palette of rainbow hues.
