Last week, Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and adidas unveiled first looks at their upcoming collection known as “IVY PARK Rodeo”. Taking us fans on a trip out Houston to the rodeo, the latest collection features denim and cow print garments inspired by style of Black cowboys and cowgirls. As if that wasn’t enough excitement, the partnership also announced that the collection will be offering first-ever pieces in kid’s sizing.

To commemorate the launch of the duo’s first kids’ products, a campaign video surfaced today which featured Beyoncé‘s children Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Blue Ivy saddled up with her mom wearing a matching look including the kid’s version of the collection’s purple hoodie, purple cow print leggings, and Forum Mid sneakers. Sir, held by Beyoncé, appeared in a frame from the video wearing the collection’s blue cowboy hat and what appears to be a jacket.

Explore more moments including the campaign visual below:

So cute! IVY PARK x adidas “IVY PARK Rodeo” drops next Thursday, August 19th on adidas.com and on August 20th at select stores globally.