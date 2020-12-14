Best of 2020: Best Fashion Collaboration including Amina Muaddi x Fenty, Ivy Park x Adidas, MCM x Misa Hylton and more!

As the saying goes, two heads are better than one and that could not be more true in the case of these bomb Fashion collaborations. 2020 gave us lots of collabs to choose from but we have narrowed down the best of the best:

Amina Muaddi x Fenty

Amina Muaddi is a known go-to for Rihanna – so it was no surprised when they announced their collaboration earlier this year. The social media buzz around the drop was high. Amina Muaddi’s designs have be gaining popularity and Fenty was going from strength to strength.

It was so popular in fact, there were 2 releases in 2020. The first release dubbed 7-20 (after the month and year of the drop) came in the summer time so we saw vivid brights, caged sandals, braided laces with diamante’s and mesh square toed mules.

The second release (named 11-20) had a similar aesthetic with the most popular Caged In sandals getting a few new colorways. But the collection also introduced new materials namely satin and PVC into the mix.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland

This drop came as a bit of a surprise. Our first preview of the collab came from Instagram. A video of a jewel covered Timberland boot started making the rounds and even got featured in our #BombAccessories with much delight to you Bombshells and Bombers as well as being later spotted on the feet of Jennifer Lopez.

This limited edition, 4 piece collection bases the iconic Timberland boot and perfectly mixes both of the brands’ core DNA: the luxurious elegance of Jimmy Choo with the rugged streetwear essence of Timberland.

With 1 all black boot, 2 classic styles with a JC twist and 1 entirely covered in Swarovski crystals, the collection is inclusive of both bold and subtle styles.

Ivy Park x Adidas

This collab needs no introduction. You must of been living under a rock if you didn’t see various celebrities and influencers on social media excitedly open the most wanted, magic boxes filled with goodies from the Queen Bey herself.

Another one of our shortlisted collab’s that saw 2 releases in 2020, with the first Ivy Park collection featuring a color clashing burgundy and orange combination while the second collection saw 6 colors used, with matching pieces designed for a mix’n’match choice of your fav monochromatic look.

Sticking with the atheleisure trend, Beyonce designed both apparel and footwear. This included mesh jackets, leggings, t-shirts, sneakers and dresses.

Fear of God x Zegna

‘Modern Luxury’ is at the heart of this collaboration. Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori and Fear of God Founder Jerry Lorenzo joined forces to create a menswear collection, with women in mind.

The collection features a muted color palette, with Zegna’s renowned tailoring skills blended with Fear of God’s American luxury style. On paper the two brands are worlds apart – one favouring classic, impeccably made suits, while the other a cool modern streetwear brand loved by Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

With a star-studded launch and the ability to be worn by both men and women, this collection has redefined what modern luxury means.

Dior x Nike

The Dior x Nike collaboration centres around the classic Air Jordan 1 with a Dior Oblique motif tick with both a low-top ($2,000) and high-top ($2,200) version. Famously worn by Kylie Jenner with her baby daddy Travis Scott modelling in the official campaign pics.

Designed for the Fall 2020 collection, the collab included jackets, shorts, t-shirts and sweatshirts with Air Jordan logos renamed as ‘Air Dior’. Using a mix of greys, whites and black, the capsule collection’s aesthetic is streetwear and basketball-esque.

Reebok x Pyer Moss

After 3 years of collaborations, we couldn’t miss Reebok by Pyer Moss. The first collection launched in 2017 begun with a sneaker design named DMX fusion, followed by a second release in 2018, a third drop in 2019 and now, Experiment 4 launched a few months ago.

The various collections are renamed as Experiments and usually centred around sneakers. However due to sheer popularity, Reebok asked Kerby Jean-Raymond, Founder and Creative Director of Pyer Moss, to design some additional apparel pieces to add to the collection.

In 2020, Kerby was officially appointed Vice President, Creative Direction at Reekbok and announced the news on Instagram.

Disney x Gucci

In honour of the Chinese Lunar Calendar, Disney and Gucci teamed up to bring us this fun collection marking the Year of the Mouse.

Released in January 2020, the 80 piece collection feature images of Mickey and Minnie Mouse (AKA Mom and Dad of Disney) on everything from t-shirts and hoodies to leather goods and footwear. We see Gucci prints, colorful floral prints, large Gucci logo’s all bearing the image of Mickey Mouse.

All in all, the collection was whimsical and bold with an air of nostalgia – bringing us back to our childhoods and our Disney memories.

MCM x Misa Hylton

Following her Netflix special ‘The Remix – Hip Hop x Fashion’, MCM teamed up with stylist extraordinaire, Misa Hylton to specially curated a hand-picked selection of the best that MCM has to offer. Available to shop at The Remix Shop.

Celebrating the longtime creative relationship between the two, the collection features leather good, footwear and apparel all with the classic MCM print or logo with pops of orange, purples and baby pink. The

The collab has that undeniable cool hip hop vibe that Misa is known for, after all who could forget THAT Beyonce MCM corset look in her and Jay-Z‘s legendary APESH*T video that sparked off the much loved monogrammed logo trend that was styled by Misa herself.

That’s all folks! Vote now for your fav collab: