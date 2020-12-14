You Ask, We Answer! Mulatto Poses in an Off White Sweater Dress by Telfar

One of our Fashion Bomb readers writes, “Where can I find this dress?”. Another reader adds, “Heyy heyy! I love this dress Mulatto is wearing. Can you find out where she got it from?”

Ms. Mulatto posed at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta rocking a $399 off white sweater dress by Telfar. The wool and cashmere blend provides comfortability while still allowing for a fitting silhouette.

The dress has a slit that extends up past the waist line, an asymmetrical neck line and a cut out detailing on the shoulder. It was worn with a pair of thigh high turquoise boots from Ego. Her wavy red hair gives the dress another perspective as she serves a look fit for a modern day Jessica Rabbit. She was styled by Todd White.

Would you rock this dress?