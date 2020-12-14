On the Scene: Teyana Taylor Celebrates 30th Birthday With Shopping Party at Marc Jacobs’s Aventura Store
After a “Dirty 30” biker-themed birthday bash sponsored by Pretty Little Thing, Teyana Taylor continued to celebrate her milestone 30th birthday with a more intimate gathering at Marc Jacobs.
Joined by her husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Junie Shumpert, Teyana Taylor was given a shopping spree inside Marc Jacob’s Aventura location in Florida. Teyana and Iman rocked coordinating neutral looks while Junie opted for a star-printed top and matching black and white boots.
We hope Teyana Taylor enjoyed her birthday weekend!