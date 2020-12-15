Malika Haqq Strikes A Pose in Red Lena Berisha Gown for Holiday Photo with Her Son Ace
Malika Haqq was serving up major holiday glam with her baby boy Ace who will be celebrating his first Christmas this year. Let’s get into the details of their holiday photo shoot:
Malika Haqq wore a red Lena Berisha gown while Ace laid and posed on the train of the dress wearing a baby suit in black and white. Malika’s look was styled by Rebecca Gross with her makeup done by Christiana Cassell.
What a cute holiday photo!