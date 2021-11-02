Bernice Burgos was spotted soaking in some city views while rocking a cozy look. The model posed in a comfy-looking set from Fashion Nova, discover how you can get her look:
Bernice Burgos wore the $69.99 Living In It Cozy 3 Piece Set in ivory from Fashion Nova. The set includes a sleeveless crop top, high-waisted drawstring shorts, and cardigan in a fuzzy knit fabric. The three piece co-ord is also offered in a slew of colors including pink, teal, plum, grey, blue, and brown.
Bernice Burgos styled the set with Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers and a pendant necklace. She opted for a high ponytail to go along with the cozy look.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.