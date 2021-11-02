Hallo-weekend was nothing short of exciting as the celebrities came through with the most elaborate costumes for Halloween 2021. From iconic homages to well-known characters, we rounded up the top 10 best celebrity costumes including Kevin and Eniko Hart, Ciara, Bebe Rexha, and more.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart took the cake for the best costume of Halloween 2021! The two channeled Iman and Eddie Murphy’s royal characters from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Remember the Time” video. They rocked custom Egyptian-inspired looks designed by Dana Campbell and even added a Michael Jackson look-alike, Michael Kiss, for the full effect.

2. Kaavia James as Adele in Schiaparelli: 43,270 likes

Kaavia James stole our hearts on Halloween as she dressed up as Adele! Specifically, Kaavia dressed up as Adele’s custom Schiaparelli look that she wore to Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s wedding in September. The “Shady Baby” wore a mini version of Adele’s custom Schiaparelli ensemble, styled by Thomas Christos.

3. Ciara as TLC from their “No Scrubs” video: 40,577 likes

Ciara recreated iconic music group TLC’s “No Scrubs” video, tapping into her inner T-Boz, Chilli, and Left Eye for Halloween 2021. She hit the mark on their edgy black ensembles from the visual with custom looks by Laroxx.

4. Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole Smith during her wedding with J. Howard Marshall: 37,102 likes

Bebe Rexha recreated the moment of Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall II’s wedding in 1994. Styled by Sam Woolf, the music artist rocked a white wedding dress, veil, and flowers strikingly similar to Anna’s.

5. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as Kelly Rowland and Nelly from the “Dilemma” video: 23,296 likes

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts dressed up as Kelly Rowland and Nelly from their “Dilemma” video, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas and Stephanie Andrea. Niecy’s look included a custom vest by RITCHKNITS.

6. Saweetie as Halle Berry in Catwoman (2004): 17,154 likes

Saweetie dressed up as Catwoman from the 2004 film which starred Halle Berry. Halle Berry even made a hilarious guest appearance in Saweetie’s video highlighting the look.

7. Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones: 16,787 likes

Winnie Harlow paid homage to Grace Jones for Halloween 2021. She went with a body-painted look inspired by the supermodel which included a custom metal bikini by Laurel DeWitt. The model also channeled Grace Jones’s 2009 V Magazine cover, shot by Jean Paul Goude, with a custom hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery. Winnie’s Grace Jones-inspired looks were styled by Byron Javar.

8. Chlöe Bailey as Betty Boop: 16,499 likes

Chlöe Bailey dressed up as Betty Boop for Halloween, nailing the costume. She wore a red mini tube dress with a heart lace garter, black pumps, and gold hoop earrings and bracelets like the character.

9. Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston from her “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay” video: 14,121 likes

Marlo Hampton channeled Whitney Houston from her “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay” video wearing an outfit by Verdict Still Out. Creative direction for the homage was executed by Paris Chea.

10. Latto as Mariah Carey’s Rainbow album cover: 13,114 likes

Latto tapped into her inner Mariah Carey for Halloween 2021. The rapper channeled the R&B singer’s Rainbow era, recreating the album cover down to the the rainbow tank top and white panties. Her look was styled by Todd White.

Which celebrity Halloween costume was your favorite?

Photos: Solmaz Saberi / Blair Caldwell / Robert Ector / Arturo Evaristo / @paracosm / @scrilldavis / @azustudios