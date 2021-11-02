Recently, the Clermont Twins shared a behind-the-scenes look at a secret video shoot with Telfar, which included a surprise visit from Kanye West.
The model twins were outfitted in navy and black one-shoulder catsuits and $769 leather logo boots from the brand. Posing in their matching Telfar ensembles, the pairing was seen in two photos with the DONDA rapper, who wore a grey hoodie, jeans, leather jacket, leather Balenciaga crossbody bag, and$695 Crocs x Balenciaga boots.
Could a collaboration be in the works between Yeezy and Telfar?
Photos: Sydney Claire