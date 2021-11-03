Dressing for the weather helps to keep you comfortable throughout the changing seasons. If your office sticks to a business casual dress code, you don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth. Take a look at some of the business casual winter styles we’ve put together for the upcoming season.

1. Layer It Up

Layers are key when it comes to staying warm, and you can look professional while layering your apparel. You might layer year-round, depending on how cold your office is during the four seasons, but it’s especially important in the winter months. When building your office-ready wardrobe, include basics that you can layer easily. Examples include light cardigans and thin knit sweaters, button-down tops and blouses, and camisoles. One of the keys to layering is choosing thin pieces that won’t add too much bulk when worn over the top of one another.

2. Try Out Some Tights

Instead of investing in new pants for the cold season, extend your spring and summer wardrobe by wearing those pieces with tights. They add an extra layer of warmth, preventing your legs from being exposed to the harsh elements. You don’t have to wear pants every day when you have tights available, as they pair nicely with skirts and dresses. Tights also look professional with just about any look. Pair them with a pencil skirt or flowy dress and a button-down cardigan.

3. Stay Warm With Shackets

A shacket, or a shirt-jacket, is an overshirt that’s perfect for layering this winter. You can find shackets in a range of styles, including on-trend plaid and cozy Sherpa-lined options. These outerwear pieces are popular in the women’s winter fashion trends 2021, and they work well for the office because they can be dressed up with professional pants or stylish skirts. You can wear yours buttoned up or open as the top layer of your look.

4. Functional Accessories

The right accessories can take your outfit to the next level, but they can also add function. One of the best add-ons to your office-ready look is a scarf, which is both cute and functional. A thicker wool scarf can keep you warm, while a lightweight silk scarf is great when you live in a more moderate winter climate. You might also incorporate gloves and a hat into your look, but you’ll likely ditch those items once you arrive at the office.

5. Choose Your Footwear

Wearing the right shoes during the winter months can be tough. Winter boots are your best bet if you’re traipsing through snow or ice on your way to work, but you may not want to wear them all day. Bring a change of shoes or keep some business casual footwear at your desk. When you arrive, you can swap your shoes to complement your outfit and fit into the dress code at your office.

When you’re dressed in apparel pieces that help you stay warm while looking and feeling your best, you can feel polished and confident during your workday. Follow these wintertime business casual trends to look stylish, even when it’s cold and dreary outside.