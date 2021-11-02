YouTuber Karin Jinsui is known for her beauty and hair tutorials, but she is definitely one to watch when it comes to fashion and style as well. She recently stepped out in a casual-chic look including a camouflage romper from Fashion Nova.

Karin Jinsui wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 First In Line Camo Utility Romper in camouflage. The romper is presented in a utilitarian style with details such as a functioning zipper, pockets, and a bungee drawstring at the waist. It also comes with cuffed short sleeves and shorts.

Karin Jinsui paired the romper with black Givenchy boots and a mini Jacquemus handbag. She also wore icy jewelry pieces such as two necklaces, a bracelet, and watch. She sported wavy blonde tresses to accompany the look.

What say you? Shop the romper here.