Ciara’s birthday celebrations did not stop with her black and white Dolce and Gabbana look. The singer took to Instagram to share another archival look from the brand, this time going for the gold.
Ciara posed in a Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 1992 look which featured a beaded bralette, tassel shorts, handbag, gloves, and platform heels in a dazzling gold hue. This same look was worn down the brand’s runway by Yasmeen Ghauri. Ciara even rocked flowers in her hair like Ghauri did for the SS92 runway show. Accompanying the Dolce and Gabbana look, she also wore the Glaucus necklace by Paula Mendoza. Her ensemble was styled by Kollin Carter.
What do you think of her latest look?
Photos: Blair Caldwell