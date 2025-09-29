Miranda Priestly Attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 in a Fierce D&G Vinyl Trench Coat with Tiffany & Co Shades

“The Devil Wears Prada” star Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, made a spectacular grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan on Saturday.

Both Priestly and the legendary Anna Wintour (who she depicts in the iconic film) presence alone dominated the front row. While Wintour stuck with her tried and true floral dress and black statement shades, Miranda looked fashionably-forward in a Dolce & Gabbana nude trench coat.

The ultra chic vinyl trench coat is from the brand’s spring-summer ’25 runway collection, and Miranda’s look was paired with black tapered pants to showcase her nude satin pumps. Her accessories gave the perfect amount of drama, including a leopard belt that cinched in her waist, and a rose gold necklace with cream sunglasses.

Her fabulous appearance wasn’t in vain, as Miranda Priestly was filming a special scene for the sequel of The Devil Wear’s Prada alongside her costars, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and Simone Ashley.

Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers who is currently in Milan for Fashion Week, attended the D&G show and captured a variety of star-studded attendees . In a video posted on our Fashion Bomb daily instagram page that has already amassed 75K likes, fans were stunned to see Miranda and Anna sitting directly across from each other. We’re sure it was full circle moment for Wintour.

Fashion Bomb reader @Champagneandmartinis shared, “Anna was waiving to herself so proud.” While @e.kammer_ made a point that, “Whoever made the seating across from Anna is iconic !!!!!! 😍“



What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Clairesulmers/ WSJ Magazine