Black Panther’s leading ladies took to London for the European showing of Wankanda Forever, the film’s highly anticipated second sequel set to hit theatres internationally on November 11th. The trend was natural hair with a side of high fashion ensembles boasting subtle to evident afrocentric design elements. If one thing is certain, its that the cast of Black Panther can sure turn out a look! Here are the top 5 outfits from the evening:

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira was a favorite amongst fans who loved her floor-sweeping, black and gold Elie Saab Haute Couture look.

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia’s minimalist Prada look made a big impact, taking chain mail and making it glamorous with glistening crystal additions throughout. She was styled by Shiona Turini.

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Jama wore a red and white printed Stephane Rolland gown styled with Bulgari accessories by Shaquille Ross-Williams.

Photo: Getty Images

Micaela became the first ever celebrity to wear a custom look by her designer friend Riccardo Tisci to a red carpet event!

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn wore SS23 Standing Ground styled by Kate Williamson! The rope detailing around the hips of the gown tied in her floor length cornrows so well.



What do you think?

Main Image: Getty Images