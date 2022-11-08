Rihanna took a break from Los Angeles and spent some time in New York as her destination of choice! The Bad Gal was spotted outside the Four Seasons as she joined Gigi Hadid for a dinner date wearing a rockstar worthy all black look.

Photo: Richard Ontiveros-Gima

Oozing style and flaunting her natural curves, Riri wore an out of stock Blumarine bell sleeve shirt, $555 Nensi Dojaka flared trousers with a split hem, $1,290 Balenciaga Knife Ankle Boots and $630 Balenciaga XXL Cat Sunglasses. If the lyrics “it should cost a billion to look this good” were an outfit, this would be it! While Rihanna makes it look easy, you can achieve the same look for less at Fashion Nova with these 4 pieces:

Get the look: $9.99 Fashion Nova Fashion Icon Round Sunglasses

Get the look: $22.99 Fashion Nova Josie Bell Sleeve Top

Get the look: $29.99 Fashion Nova Lead The Way Slit Hem Pant

Get the look: $49.99 Fashion Nova Fashion Muse Booties

Would you splurge?