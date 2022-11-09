What to wear when you’re a rapper, CEO, husband to Beyoncé, and all-around business, man? Jay-Z’ wardrobe is stacked with the usual designer hits from Gucci to Louis Vuitton and even smaller street labels like The Marathon Clothing. Still, lately, the hip-hop legend has taken to awareness-raising lifestyle brand Madhappy.

Founded in 2017, Madhappy was built on sparking conversations surrounding mental health. Though the brand retails stylish casual picks like interchangeable activewear, cozy knits, buildable basics, and a line of merch, Madhappy is a lifestyle. In addition to apparel, the brand also hosts the Madhappy foundation, a non-profit which donates 1% of every sale to impactful efforts in the mental health space. It also fronts a weekly podcast where mental health experts share their knowledge and tips for tackling the mental health conversation.

Photo: Madhappy

Since its launch, Madhappy has gained quite a celebrity following from Gigi Hadid to Kacey Musgrave, but the brand’s latest fan seems to be the iconic jigga man. Jay was first spotted in brand during a Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks finals game in 2021.

Wearing a a black paisley print Rhude hat and thin metal frame sunglasses, Jay wore a black tee from the Madhappy x Jon and Vines collab. The following month, Jay and Bey were spotted hanging with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the Hamptons and the icon was wearing the exclusive Madhappy black trucker hat.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, are seen in Hamptons July 1st 😍 pic.twitter.com/hmMgeET70n — Idunakua (@idunakua) July 2, 2021

And it looks like Jay’s appreciation for the brand isn’t slowing down. Recently he kicked back with his friend Emory in the now sold out Lakers x Madhappy sweatshirt.

Photo: Lenny S.

Madhappy seems to be a go-to brand for Jay, but has it inspired you next shopping trip? Let us know what you think of MadHappy!