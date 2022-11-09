The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards were held last night in New York, with a litany of stars gracing the white carpet for the annual celebration of exceptional contributions to the world of style!

Before we get into the looks of the night, some of the evening’s most notable winners included Lenny Kravitz, who nabbed the Fashion Icon Award, Raul Lopez for American Accessories Designer, Emily Adams Bode for American Menswear, and Law Roach for their inaugural Stylist of the Year award (his client and friend Kerry Washington adjusted his custom Oscar de la Renta ensemble in a moment of role reversal):

Congrats to all the CFDA Award Winners! Now, let’s get into the looks YOU liked the most.

1. Lala Anthony in Rick Owens: 14,412 Likes

Lala Anthony managed to stand out against the white backdrop in a white draped Rick Owens dress, styled by Maeve Reilly. Bomb!

2. Keke Palmer in Carolina Herrera: 13,606 Likes

Keke Palmer was refreshing in a floral Carolina Herrera dress and matching boots. She looks fabulous!

The Kardashian sisters looked snatched, with Khloe in custom liquid silver LaQuan Smith and Kim in Dolce & Gabbana. Kik and her business partners Emma Grede and Jens Grede actually won an Innovation Award for their work with Skims. Congrats on making waves in the fashion world and on and off the red carpet.

4. Halle Bailey in Carolina Herrera: 5,852 Likes

Halle Bailey shined in coral Carolina Herrera. She looks beautiful!

5. Kylie Jenner in Vintage Mugler: 5,401 Likes

Clothing out our top 5 list was Kylie Jenner, who slipped on a vintage Mugler gown for the night.

That does it! See even more @FashionbombDaily.

Which look was your favorite?